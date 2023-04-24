“Unlikely to happen” – Pundit explains why Pochettino may not be ‘good fit’ for Chelsea

Mauricio Pochettino may not be a ‘good fit’ for Chelsea should the Blues appoint the Argentine as their next permanent manager.

That is the view of former Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes US billionaire owner Todd Boehly is taking a risk considering appointing the former Tottenham Hotspur manager.

Since leaving his role as manager at Paris Saint-Germain last July, Pochettino, 51, has remained out of work.

However, after making the recent snap decision to sack Graham Potter after just six months in charge, Chelsea, although rehiring Frank Lampard on a temporary basis until the end of the season, are on the lookout for a permanent boss, and according to recent reports, Pochettino is the favourite to take the Stamford Bridge hot seat.

Talks between Mauricio Pochettino and Chelsea will continue this week to enter into crucial stages ? #CFC He’s the favourite to get the job since Thursday, Luis Enrique & Nagelsmann are out. This week, key to make final decision. Kompany appreciated — but Pochettino is ahead. pic.twitter.com/CWGs8m9wCF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2023

Despite the huge opportunity potentially on offer though, Collymore has his reservations over whether or not Pochettino is the right type of manager to be a success at Chelsea.

“Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t inherently strike me as a Chelsea manager,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“What I mean is, Pochettino isn’t the type of manager we’ve seen previously over the years at Stamford Bridge.

“Others have come in and been fully aware that they must hit the ground running. Obviously, Pochettino will know he’ll need to start well and get some good results if he gets the job, but he is a manager that builds for the future. He will want time to get the young and inexperienced players playing a certain way – that is unlikely to happen instantly.

“He also appears to be a very calm and collected manager, whereas most of the Blues’ previous managers who have done well, have all had that bit of spice and controversy about their personality, so I am not sure how good of a fit he’ll be.”

