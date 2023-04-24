If Perr Schuurs decides to leave Serie A for the Premier League during the summer transfer window, Leeds United or Aston Villa might be the perfect fit, according to Dutch football reporter Emile Schelvis.

Since moving to Torino from Eredivisie powerhouse Ajax, the Dutchman has made great strides, rediscovering the form that led some to compare him to Matthijs de Ligt in his early years at the Johan Cryuff Arena.

Schelvis, who has a specialty in Italian football, claims that Schuurs is still not the finished product.

“Perr has gotten a bit better,” Schelvis tells VoetbalPrimeur.

“It’s very simple; if you play in a system with three defenders, as a central defender you always have to pick up the striker. Then you compete in the duels.

“At Ajax, he could sometimes move from his position, from his zone. Now, if you always have to win duels, you become stronger.

“From an offensive point of view, too, a few things are expected of you. I have also seen him make the necessary passes.”

“If I were him, I would stay in Italy for one more year, maybe on a slightly higher level than Torino. If you start testing him seriously, then maybe he could be suitable for England.

“I honestly think (Schuurs is best suited) to the category of Leeds United or Aston Villa.” – finished Schelvis.