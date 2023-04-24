Aston Villa are said to be watching Tottenham Hotspur’s Giovani Lo Celso very closely, he is currently on loan with La Liga outfit Villarreal.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claims that Villa boss Unai Emery is keen on a reunion with the midfielder who he managed with the Yellow Submarine and when he was in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.

Lo Celso joined the Spanish side on loan for the remainder of the season during transfer deadline day. The same report by The Athletic claims that Villarreal has the option to buy the player should they want to keep him beyond the end of the season.

He’s played 15 times in the league this season, providing two assists and finding the back of the net on one occasion thus far.

It makes a lot of sense that Emery wants to bring Lo Celso to Villa Park, he’s managed the 27-year-old at two different sides so he must have the type of character that he really rates and admires.

Furthermore, it’s still early into the Spaniard’s tenure managing Villa, so he’ll still be working on shaping and sculpting his vision of what he wants the club to look like on the pitch.

Emery has been heavily praised by many including pundit Glenn Hoddle, he claimed that if Aston Villa were to get Europa League football next season they could well “go and win it” with him in charge when talking to Premier League Productions (via BirminghamLive).

Should they miss out on Lo Celso, the Villa boss will likely be able to use his impressive connections with his previous clubs to help boost their midfield should he want to sign a new addition or two in the summer.