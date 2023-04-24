Fabrizio Romano has responded to Tottenham’s embarrassing 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United yesterday in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.
Spurs recently sacked Antonio Conte, but their season continues to unravel, with a top four finish now looking unlikely after such a dire performance at St James’ Park yesterday afternoon.
Tottenham found themselves 5-0 down after just 21 minutes as Newcastle ran riot, and it’s clear some major rebuilding work is required at the club this summer.
Romano posted that infamous outburst from Conte’s press conference questioning the mentality of his players, and has gone on to make it clear that he feels the club need to try a different approach in the transfer market this summer.
?? "They are used to it here. They do NOT want to play under pressure. They do NOT want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why!?"
Starting to think Conte might've had a point, lads… pic.twitter.com/64zOVm3Iou
— CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 23, 2023
Tottenham will also need a new manager to come in as the long-term successor to Conte, and Romano believes a new tactical system could also be ideal to help Spurs bounce back from this disappointment.
He said: “With Tottenham thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle yesterday, and 5-0 down inside the first 21 minutes, I recalled Antonio Conte’s explosive press conference, which was just over a month ago.
“This whole situation is something really long to discuss, to enter into the problems of top clubs you need to analyse not just the coach but many factors. I understand Conte’s frustration as he was already unhappy with the situation in January and February, not only in March.
“In my opinion, Tottenham need a refresh, a coach with new ideas and different tactical system, and a new approach on the market.”
Spurs will never achieve with the current owners and Levy at the helm. Our transfer activity has been largely a disaster and our choice of management has been clueless . However, Levy will not go anytime soon so we will continue in the same vain for years to come. I have been a Spurs supporter for many many years and I have never seen the club in such a poor statement please leave mr Levy and do us all a favour
Stop going is only way things will change while 60 thousand fans turning up each week enic don’t care we’re a sporting hub not a football team fans r just as bad as owners we can stop this n it’s by staying away all together boycott every thing spurs only way to hurt enic it will either make them change or it will force thier hands n make them sell up
I agree with Romano. First the board needs to clear of what it wants to achieve (What is achievable realisticly) Do they want a coach or a manager? if a manager then they need to upgrade the coaches . The under 17 won a cup last week and played a 4 2 3 1 why were they not playing a 3 4 3? They need a manager that will motivates the players, Be able to manage people, not systems. Coaches do systems Managers do people. Then dovetail the expertise and make the team bigger than the sum of its parts. So yes better recruitment but also recognise what the coaches are producing in the academy system, that’s what they are there for.