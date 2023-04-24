Fabrizio Romano has responded to Tottenham’s embarrassing 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle United yesterday in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Spurs recently sacked Antonio Conte, but their season continues to unravel, with a top four finish now looking unlikely after such a dire performance at St James’ Park yesterday afternoon.

Tottenham found themselves 5-0 down after just 21 minutes as Newcastle ran riot, and it’s clear some major rebuilding work is required at the club this summer.

Romano posted that infamous outburst from Conte’s press conference questioning the mentality of his players, and has gone on to make it clear that he feels the club need to try a different approach in the transfer market this summer.

?? "They are used to it here. They do NOT want to play under pressure. They do NOT want to play under stress. Tottenham's story is this. 20 years there is the owner & they never won something. Why!?" Starting to think Conte might've had a point, lads… pic.twitter.com/64zOVm3Iou — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 23, 2023

Tottenham will also need a new manager to come in as the long-term successor to Conte, and Romano believes a new tactical system could also be ideal to help Spurs bounce back from this disappointment.

He said: “With Tottenham thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle yesterday, and 5-0 down inside the first 21 minutes, I recalled Antonio Conte’s explosive press conference, which was just over a month ago.

“This whole situation is something really long to discuss, to enter into the problems of top clubs you need to analyse not just the coach but many factors. I understand Conte’s frustration as he was already unhappy with the situation in January and February, not only in March.

“In my opinion, Tottenham need a refresh, a coach with new ideas and different tactical system, and a new approach on the market.”