French striker who is a target of Manchester United will leave Lyon for free at the end of the season

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is set to leave Lyon on a free transfer at the end of this season with Manchester United interested in him.

Fabrizio Romano reported the news about Dembele yesterday, with the popular journalist saying that many Serie A and Premier League sides are interested in him ahead of the summer.

Dembele has not had the greatest of seasons in 2022/23, scoring just three goals in 27 matches in all competitions, a far cry from his 22 goals in all comps. last season but his dip hasn’t caused a lack of interest.

Dembele has struggled to replicate his 21/22 form this season

Dembele is the latest forward to be confirmed as a free agent this summer, joining the like of Roberto Firmino and Marcus Thuram, and We All Follow United say that Dembele is a viable option for the Red Devils as they continue their hunt for a new number nine.

More Stories / Latest News
Exclusive: Liverpool want 2-3 midfield signings, Pochettino Chelsea update & more – Fabrizio Romano
Barcelona attacker will sign Leeds United deal once they avoid relegation
Crystal Palace could rival European giants for transfer of Liverpool star

United have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen also, but Dembele on a free transfer would be a move that comes with very little risk should they not be able to afford either of the former two names.

More Stories Moussa Dembele

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.