Lyon striker Moussa Dembele is set to leave Lyon on a free transfer at the end of this season with Manchester United interested in him.

Fabrizio Romano reported the news about Dembele yesterday, with the popular journalist saying that many Serie A and Premier League sides are interested in him ahead of the summer.

Dembele has not had the greatest of seasons in 2022/23, scoring just three goals in 27 matches in all competitions, a far cry from his 22 goals in all comps. last season but his dip hasn’t caused a lack of interest.

Dembele is the latest forward to be confirmed as a free agent this summer, joining the like of Roberto Firmino and Marcus Thuram, and We All Follow United say that Dembele is a viable option for the Red Devils as they continue their hunt for a new number nine.

United have been linked with the likes of Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen also, but Dembele on a free transfer would be a move that comes with very little risk should they not be able to afford either of the former two names.