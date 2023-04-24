Real Madrid agree terms to beat Arsenal & Manchester United to €40m transfer

Real Madrid have reportedly agreed terms over the transfer of Celta Vigo wonderkid Gabri Veiga, beating the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United to his signature.

The 20-year-old is enjoying a superb season in La Liga, establishing himself as one of the biggest prospects in Europe, and Football Espana now report that he’s closing in on a move to the Bernabeu for next season.

Veiga had also been tracked by Premier League giants such as Arsenal and Man Utd, as well as other teams across Europe, so it’s a huge boost for Los Blancos to move into pole position for this superb talent.

According to the report, Real will pay Veiga’s €40million release clause in full in order to get the deal done, and he could spend one more season back on loan with Celta.

Veiga could well end up being a Galactico of the future for Madrid, who have done well in recent times to sign elite young players, as opposed to the ready-made superstars that they used to bring in in the past.

Vinicius, Rodrygo, Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelian Tchouameni are some examples of this policy, and Veiga looks like he’s about to be the next.