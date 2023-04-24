Carragher urges Eddie Howe not to make the mistake and sign Tottenham £200k-a-week ace

Jamie Carragher has suggested Newcastle United shouldn’t make the mistake of signing Tottenham striker Harry Kane when they already have Alexander Isak up front.

Isak was in fine form to score twice for the Magpies in their 6-1 win over Spurs yesterday, and Carragher clearly rates the Sweden international highly.

Carragher discussed Kane’s future on Twitter, suggesting Manchester United could face difficulties trying to sign the England international this summer.

A fan replied asking the former Liverpool defender if he could see Kane going to St James’ Park, but the pundit insisted he shouldn’t be getting into Eddie Howe’s team ahead of Isak.

Newcastle fans will surely have mixed feelings about this, with Isak undoubtedly in fine form at the moment, but with the arrival of Kane looking a potential game-changer.

The Spurs hit-man is one of the very finest in the world who could transform this club.