Marcelo Brozovic is being linked with a move to Newcastle United ahead of the summer as the Magpies grow further confident of gaining Champions League football.

This is according to CalciomercatoWeb, who say that the Geordie club want to sign Brozovic as they look to pack their squad out with more talent for next season.

Newcastle put on a show at the weekend, beating Tottenham 6-1 to move back into 3rd place in the league to move six points clear of the 5th-placed Lilywhites with seven games of the season left to play, enhancing their belief that they will be playing Champions League football next season for the first time since 2002/03.

CMW report that 30-year old Brozovic has had a €35million pricetag placed on him by his club Inter Milan, which seems a fair price given he has three years left on his contract at San Siro, and with the Magpies looking for more depth in their midfield ahead of what could be a busy campaign next year, Brozovic could be the man to bring some much-needed experience to Eddie Howe’s side.

A Serie A and Coppa Italia winner, Brozovic also helped Croatia to 2nd and 3rd place at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups respectively, further proving his experience at the very top level.