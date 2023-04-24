Amid recent rumors that Leeds want the English right-back, Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has received high praise from Leicester City star James Maddison for his performance in the FA Cup semi-final on Sunday.

Wan-Bissaka, 25, was outstanding for Manchester United on Sunday, keeping Kaoru Mitoma very quiet all the game.

AWB is ridiculously good at 1 v 1 defending. Probably the best in the world bar none. So many wingers run out of ideas when playing directly against him. — James Maddison (@Madders10) April 23, 2023

The long-term future of Wan Bissaka is in question. His current deal with Manchester United expires in June 2024, but the club has the option to extend it by another year.

Leeds has several right-back options. Luke Ayling signed a new contract that runs until June 2024, however Rasmus Kristensen has started the last two games as a result of his recent decline in form. But since joining, the Dane has also had ups and downs.

