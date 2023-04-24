Lionel Messi has been spotted arriving in Barcelona amid speculation the Argentine could complete a sensational return to the Nou Camp two years after leaving and joining Paris Saint-Germain.

Forced to leave the Catalan giants after financial problems meant the club were unable to renew his contract, Messi, 35, has spent the last two seasons representing Paris Saint-Germain, and although continuing his world-beating form, the South American has always appeared destined to return to the club he spent 21 years with before hanging up his boots.

And although re-signing the 35-year-old seven-time Ballon d’Or winner is not going to be easy, Barcelona are clearly interested in the prospect of bringing their best-ever player back to the Nou Camp.

After being spotted arriving at the club on Monday, presumably for talks of a potential summer transfer, speculation that Messi will once again play in the famous red and blue of Barcelona next season has been turned up a notch.