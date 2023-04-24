Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano comments on Liverpool following PL wonderkid as potential transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has seemed to confirm that Liverpool are one of many teams keeping an eye on Chelsea defender Levi Colwill following the youngster’s outstanding performances on loan at Brighton this season.

Colwill is firmly establishing himself as one of the finest young players in the Premier League, and it seems the Reds are alongside teams in England and Europe in keeping tabs on the 20-year-old, according to Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

It’s been a difficult season at Anfield, so Jurgen Klopp could well be tempted to strengthen his defence this summer, with a top young talent like Colwill perhaps ideal to come in and provide the club with a long-term successor to the ageing Virgil van Dijk.

Chelsea, however, will surely have plans of their own for Colwill, and it seems Romano does not expect the Blues to allow him to leave.

“I’m sure is not just Liverpool but many top club around the world and not just in England are following Colwill, he’s an excellent talent,” Romano said.

“We will always have this kind of news on him because it’s normal to follow Colwill. But again, at this stage, Chelsea consider him as key part of the squad next season and have no intention to let him go.”

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope that Colwill can become the latest academy product to make the step up into the club’s first-team, following the success of Mason Mount and Reece James in particular, while Conor Gallagher and Trevoh Chalobah have also had first-team roles.