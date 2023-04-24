Liverpool change stance on potential £80million transfer of Bundesliga star

Josko Gvardiol is no longer seen as a top target for Liverpool this summer, due to the hefty fee that the Reds would have to pay RB Leipzig to acquire his services.

The Croatian is coming towards the end of his second season with the Bundesliga outfit and if they were to let him leave this summer, Marco Rose’s side would want a package of around £80million (including bonuses and add-ons) as per Football Insider.

On his Twitter account Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany stated last month that Liverpool was ‘interested’ in the player, but no negotiations had been held between the clubs.

It would make a lot of sense for Jurgen Klopp to look to bring in some new additions at the back as by their standards it’s been an underwhelming season.

Should Liverpool finish where they are currently (7th place in the Premier League), it would be their worst league finish since the 2015/16 campaign.

The RB Leipzig centre-back caught the eyes of many at the last World Cup in Qatar at the end of 2022, so much so that he featured in Sky Sports’ Team of the Tournament alongside the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann.

He is very comfortable with the ball at his feet, in the past year he ranks in the top 1% for passes attempted and the top 3% for successful take-ons, per FBref.

BBC Pundit Alan Hutton described Gvardiol as an ‘excellent player’ and believes the Reds paying a large fee would be ‘well worth it’ when talking to Football Insider.

In our view, it’s clear to see why some Liverpool fans would’ve been excited at the prospect of the Gvardiol heading to Anfield in the summer. However, it appears as if Klopp will have to find a new target if he’s to sign a new centre-back once the season reaches its conclusion.