Liverpool’s Naby Keita has been linked with a move to a fellow Premier League side in the form of Crystal Palace.

The Liverpool Echo has reported that Roy Hodgson’s side has an interest in the central midfielder, his contract with the Reds runs out at the end of the season.

Additionally, the same outlet claims that the likes of Barcelona, Inter Milan and Galatasaray are the other clubs that are monitoring the possibility of signing Keita in the summer.

When Jurgen Klopp’s side bought the Guinean midfielder from RB Leipzig, he cost them £48 million which was their record-signing at the time.

Palace certainly could do with at least one new addition to their midfield, Eberechi Eze has featured more than any other Eagles midfielder this season with 34 appearances in all competitions.

On deadline day, Arsenal’s Albert Sambi Lokonga made the switch to Selhurst Park on loan. However, he’s only played in eight Premier League matches for them so far.

That would suggest that the Eagles will need more midfield cover when the summer comes around, Keita has played in a number of competitions including the Champions League, Premier League and Bundesliga, which gives him plenty of experience.

Having said that, the one glaring issue surrounding the Liverpool midfielder is his on-and-off problem with injuries. He could find it hard to stay fit and from a financial standpoint, it could be a waste of money to pay the wages of someone who is very regularly injured and not getting many minutes.