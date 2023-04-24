Liverpool recruitment staff are big fans of Newcastle United star

Liverpool and their recruitment staff are said to be big admirers of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

According to The Athletic, the ‘superb’ Brazilian is well-liked by Jurgen Klopp’s side and those behind the scenes. However, they understand that if the Magpies were to secure Champions League football it would be extremely difficult to lure Guimaraes away from Tyneside.

The 25-year-old joined Newcastle in January 2022 for a total fee of £40 million from Ligue 1 outfit Lyon. He’s bagged nine goals and five assists in 50 appearances for Eddie Howe’s side.

Guimaraes’ impact at Newcastle has certainly not gone unnoticed, he picked up the North East Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year this past January.

Speaking about the Brazilian earlier in the season, pundit Micah Richards waxed lyrical about Guimaraes’ “lovely technique” when talking to Match Of The Day (via The Chronicle).

With a number of ageing players in the midfield area, it’s understandable why the Reds would have their eye on a player such as the 25-year-old.

He’s been so important for the Magpies this season and one of the many factors that could secure them Champions League football next season.

A spot in Europe’s biggest competition is likely out of the question for Liverpool when the 2023/24 season begins. They may be admirers of Bruno Guimaraes, but Newcastle looks like a side on the up and could consistently be challenging the likes of the Reds for spots in Europe and domestic trophies.