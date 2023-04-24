Liverpool aware of Chelsea star’s personal demands but transfer fee an issue, Blues teammate also admired

Liverpool are reportedly aware of Mason Mount’s personal terms if he were to leave Chelsea, but his £70million transfer fee looks likely to be an issue.

Given that Mount is set to be in the final year of his contract this summer, it might be tempting for the Blues to cash in on him while they still can, but it looks like a price as high as £70m might put Liverpool off, according to The Athletic.

Still, the report explains that the Reds are making Mount one of their priorities this summer as they search for a new signing in midfield, with Conor Gallagher another Chelsea player they admire.

Mount would be the priority out of those two, however, with Liverpool not expecting Chelsea to sell two players to them in the same summer.

As also reported in Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive CaughtOffside column, Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are other top targets to fix the LFC midfield this summer.

Jurgen Klopp urgently needs young midfield players like Mount or Mac Allister to come in and give him an upgrade on ageing stars like Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara.