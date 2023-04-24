Pundit urges Erik ten Hag to start unsung Manchester United hero in FA Cup final vs City

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has earned praise from Garth Crooks for his performance in the FA Cup semi-final win over Brighton.

The Sweden international isn’t always a regular starter for the Red Devils, but he could have an important role to play at the end of this season while Lisandro Martinez is out injured.

Lindelof stepped up well in this big game against Brighton at Wembley, and topped it off by scoring the winning penalty for Man Utd to book their place in the final against bitter rivals Man City.

Crooks named Lindelof in his Premier League team of the week, praising the 28-year-old and suggesting that he’s probably now earned a place in Erik ten Hag’s line up for the final against City.

“I originally selected Luke Shaw in my team after what I thought was a magnificent performance against Brighton at centre-back in what is becoming a more familiar role for the England international these days,” Crooks said in his BBC Sport column.

“However, it became impossible for me to ignore Victor Lindelof having not only performed brilliantly in the FA Cup semi-final, having spent the best part of the season out of the Manchester United starting line-up, but he then went on to score the winning penalty in the shootout.

“I have not heard one word of complaint from the defender about having been left out of the team, while his conduct whenever he played has been exemplary. I hope Erik ten Hag rewards him with a cup final start.”

United have options in that position, even without the injured Martinez, with Raphael Varane one possibility if he can return before the end of the season, while Luke Shaw has also filled in well as a central defender at times this season, including in the win over Brighton yesterday.