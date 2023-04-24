Rangers are said to be no longer interested in signing Jack Butland, who is on at Manchester United from Crystal Palace, with manager Michael Beale seeking options elsewhere.

According to The Daily Mail, the Scottish Premiership outfit will be looking at signing a new keeper from abroad and not look to pursue Butland as a potential number one any further.

The former Stoke City stopper’s loan spell with the Red Devils is due to expire at the end of the season, thus far he is yet to play a single minute for Erik ten Hag’s side.

BBC Pundit and ex-pro, Alan Hutton believed a move to Ibrox would be great for Man United loan signing, describing the chance to play for Rangers as a ‘great opportunity’ for him when speaking to Football Insider.

When he returns to Selhurst Park in the summer, it’s likely Butland will be behind both Sam Johnston and Vincente Guaita in the pecking order.

You could argue that it’s a missed opportunity for Butland, there’s the possibility had he made the switch to the blue side of Glasgow, he may have been their number one.

Considering the number of accolades and achievements throughout their history as a club, going to Rangers would’ve been a good move for the 30-year-old and a big opportunity to lift some silverware.

An example of an English keeper heading over to Scotland and doing well in the later stages of his career is Joe Hart. However, the chance of Butland following in his footsteps seems very unlikely with Rangers changing their stance on which goalkeeper they want.