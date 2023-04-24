“Should go all out for him” – Pundit urges Newcastle to sign four-time EPL winner

Newcastle United should consider signing Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

That is the view of former attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes Eddie Howe’s Magpies ‘should go all out’ to land City’s talented Algerian.

Since joining the Cityzens from Leicester City in 2018, Mahrez, 32, has cemented his place as one of the Premier League’s best-ever wingers.

Not only was Mahrez instrumental in the Foxes’ unforgettable title win in 2016 but after lifting nine more major trophies at the Etihad, the 32-year-old is now one of the country’s most decorated players.

However, approaching the twilight of his career, and with just two years left on his contract, it remains unknown how many more seasons the North African will spend in Manchester, and should the club, or the winger opt to head in a new direction, Collymore thinks St James’ Park would be the ideal destination for the tricky wide-man.

“Riyad Mahrez is a player I think Newcastle should be seriously considering,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I know he’s played a fair amount of football this season, probably more than he was expecting, but with Jack Grealish the younger of the two, as well as how much they paid for him, I can’t see him being a player that is moved on, whereas, I think Mahrez could be made surplus to requirements under Pep Guardiola, and should that be the case, Newcastle should go all out for him – I would be stunned if they aren’t already to be fair.”

Currently valued at £30m (Transfermarkt), City’s number 26 would still be an expensive acquisition for any side that may want to prize him away from the Etihad, but for Newcastle, who have an abundance of wealth, luring him to England’s northeast wouldn’t be as difficult as it may for other clubs.

During his five years in sky blue, Mahrez, who also has 81 senior international caps to his name, has scored 78 goals and provided a further 54 assists in 227 games in all competitions.