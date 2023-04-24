On-loan Chelsea defender included in EFL Championship Team of the Season

Ian Maatsen’s impressive performances for Burnley have seen him included in the EFL Championship Team of the Season for 2022/23.

Maatsen has been the starting left back for a Burnley team who have absolutely stormed the Championship this season, helping them confirm their promotion back to the Premier League back on April 7th when they beat Middlesbrough 2-1.

The victory over Michael Carrick’s side meant that Vincent Kompany’s Clarets broke the record for the earliest promotion from the division – with seven games to go.

Maatsen has made 36 appearances for the club in the league, notching four goals and six assists, demonstrating his excellent attacking and defensive prowess in a side that have scored the second-most goals in the league (81 to Middlesbrough’s 82) and conceded the least (34).

The Dutch defender joins three of his Burnley teammates in the Team of the Season, with Conor Roberts, Josh Brownhill and Nathan Tella also making the squad.

On loan from Chelsea, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Maatsen at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues already possessing Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as their leftbacks who are under contract at SW6 until 2027 and 2028 respectively.

Felix Johnston reported last week that Maatsen’s agents are speaking to the likes of Burnley, Newcastle, and Leicester about a summer move, but with the Blues set to appoint a new manager very soon, the 21-year old could well have a future in London if the new boss likes what he sees.