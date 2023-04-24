Polish journalist Andrzej Twarowski names West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski as an option for Brighton this summer.

The 38-year-old will be a free agent this summer if West Ham decide against extending the deal for another year.

Brighton has struggled with keepers this season, as De Zerbi started the season with Robert Sanchez but later decided to go with Jason Steele.

Twarowski believes Brighton might try to sign the West Ham long servant when transfer window opens.

“For me, this is a guy who needs to be said goodbye as soon as possible, in my opinion, the weakest link of this team. If Brighton are promoted to the European competitions, I would consider the option: Łukasz Fabianski,” Twarowski said.