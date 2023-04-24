The latest Premier League team of the week is in, with Garth Crooks selecting a rather strange formation as he so often does.

While we can all try to work out what Crooks is thinking putting West Ham midfielder Declan Rice in as a left wing-back, there is, in fairness, little argument about the personnel he’s gone for to fill his XI.

Despite a disappointing 3-3 draw with Southampton to hurt their title hopes, Arsenal fought back well, inspired by their captain Martin Odegaard, who has undoubtedly been one of the players of the season and who deserves his spot in Crooks’ line up on BBC Sport.

Big names like Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez also make it in, with the line up in full pictured below…

James Ward-Prowse was also in fine form to help Southampton to that draw with Arsenal, while Harry Wilson has continued to shine for Fulham.

Joelinton deserves his place after Newcastle thrashed Tottenham, though you perhaps wonder if a few more Magpies stars could’ve got in after such an emphatic performance at St James’ Park that should go a long way to securing a top four finish.