Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on former Chelsea transfer target

Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Serge Gnabry’s future at Bayern Munich ahead of what could be an important summer for the struggling Bavarian giants in the transfer window.

Gnabry was reported as being a serious option for Chelsea last summer by Simon Phillips, and one imagines the Blues would still take the Germany international as they look in need of upgrades on inconsistent attacking players like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, while even January signings like Mykhaylo Mudryk and Noni Madueke have looked unconvincing so far.

Chelsea have spent big in recent times and could do so again this summer, though it remains to be seen if they’re still interested in Gnabry, while it’s also not yet clear if the former Arsenal winger will be available, according to Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

“Despite claims that Sadio Mane and Serge Gnabry will leave this summer, it’s important to understand what Thomas Tuchel and Bayern directors will decide in May when they will meet and prepare the summer transfer window. At this stage, there’s still nothing decided. On Gnabry, it’s still all quiet now despite many links,” Romano said.

Gnabry has had some outstanding moments in his time at Bayern, but this has not been his best season and it might be a good time for the club to revamp this squad.