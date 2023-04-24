Harry Maguire is a target for a host of Serie A teams ahead of the summer window after struggling to nail down a starting spot at Old Trafford this season.

This is according to 90Min, who say that Maguire is being looked at by the likes of Juventus, Inter and AC Milan who are interested in a loan move for the 30-year old as opposed to a permanent deal with his £190,000 p/week salary (per Capology) understood to be a stumbling block.

This season has been a difficult one for Maguire, who has had to deal with a regular seat on the bench, looking on at Erik ten Hag’s first-choice central defensive pairing of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane, the Argentine and Frenchman proving to be one of the most impressive defensive duos in the Premier League this season.

However, the Red Devils captain was given a chance to work his way back into the fold, with the aforementioned pair both picking up injuries against Sevilla just under a fortnight ago.

Maguire was dealt the wrong hand after replacing Varane in the Europa League quarter-final first leg against the Spaniards though, scoring an unfortunate 92nd-minute own goal which saw Sevilla nick a 2-2 going into the second leg, with they dominated, winning 3-0.

A yellow card in the second leg for the England man meant he was suspended for United’s FA Cup semi-final against Brighton yesterday, but will have been thankful that his teammates pulled through, as they won 7-6 on penalties, the game ending 0-0 after extra time.

All in all, it’s been a rough past couple of weeks for Maguire, so perhaps a move abroad for the defender could be the best thing for him to regain some much-needed confidence.