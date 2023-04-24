West Ham United have reportedly made a move to rival Chelsea for the transfer of Stevenage wonderkid Makise Evans.

The 16-year-old is his current club’s youngest ever player and looks set for a big future in the game, wit the Hammers and the Blues both very keen to snap him up this summer.

West Ham have a proud tradition of building around young players, so could be a good stepping stone for Evans as he looks to make the next move in his career.

Chelsea have also made a habit of signing some elite young talent under new owner Todd Boehly, though in fairness it also doesn’t look the most attractive place to be right now.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can edge out their London rivals in the race for this exciting signing.