The agent of 1 FC Union Berlin defender Danihlo Doekhi has claimed that both Serie A sides Inter Milan and Napoli are following his client.

Sempre Inter spoke with Doekhi’s agent Seraino Dalgliesh who said that there were other top clubs monitoring him in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, as well as the aforementioned sides in Serie A.

The Dutch centre-back has played 20 times in Germany’s top flight so far in the 2022/23 campaign, Union Berlin are currently third in the league and boasts the best defence in the division.

When speaking about Doekhi’s current deal with the Bundesliga side, Dalgliesh stated, “Danilho has two years left on his contract. I can’t reveal any other details about his contract. But it is true that Inter and Napoli just like other top clubs in Europe, including in the Bundesliga and the Premier League, are all looking at him.”

Union Berlin Managing Director Oliver Ruhnert has raved about the defender in the past, labelling identifying his ‘strong physique’ whilst also being ‘very agile’ as quoted by Bundesliga.com.

At only 24 years old, it’s clear to see why a number of clubs are interested in the services of Doekhi. The mix of strength and agility are not two traits you see very often in one footballer and considering his age, he could only get better and better with the right coach overseeing him.

Being a part of the sturdiest defence in Germany’s top flight will certainly help his case, which could make the Dutchman one to keep an eye on this summer.