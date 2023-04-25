Andrea Radrizzani could dump Leeds talent to balance club’s books

Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani would reportedly consider selling goalkeeper Illan Meslier at the end of the season as a way to ease any financial difficulties the club may encounter should they be relegated to the Championship.

That’s according to journalist Pete O’Rourke, who reckons the Whites could look to cash in, and with Meslier being one of the club’s more valuable players, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Frenchman as the player sacrificed.

Speaking to GiveMeSport about the prospect of seeing Leeds United’s number one leave Elland Road should the club fail to avoid relegation, O’Rourke said: “It’s a potential exit that could happen, especially if Leeds get relegated. I don’t think Meslier will want to drop down to the Championship after enjoying a couple of years in the Premier League with Leeds.

“They might be forced to balance the books if they suffer relegation. Meslier is probably one of their most sellable assets right now.”

During his three years in Yorkshire, Meslier, who has three years left on his deal, has featured in 124 matches, in all competitions, keeping 30 clean sheets along the way.