“A special talent” – Arsenal legend names the Gunners star who has “been carrying the team” this season

Arsenal legend Kolo Toure has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka as a special talent who has been carrying the Gunners team in their surprise Premier League title challenge this season.

Saka is undoubtedly one of the finest young players in world football, and at the age of just 21, has a remarkable record of 14 goals and 11 assists in all competitions so far this season, helping Mikel Arteta’s side dream of a first title in 19 years.

Manchester City may still be the favourites, but Saka has given Arsenal a real chance, and Toure has praised the England international as being this team’s answer to the legendary Thierry Henry, who provided those moments of magic for the famous 2003/04 ‘Invincibles’ side.

Toure recalled how important Henry was to that great Arsenal team, and feels Saka has a similar impact on Arteta’s men, singling him out as someone who has carried them this season.

“We had a few guys like that but Thierry Henry was really special,” Toure told the Times.

“Every time it was really tough he was always the guy who carried the team, who pushed us. Even in the dressing room at half-time he would come in and be kicking things, shouting, everyone would just be like, ‘Wow.’

“We could see the desire he had to win games, the passion he had. It was the first time for me to see that at that level. It was quite scary but you could see this was a guy who wants to push the team to win, who is willing to do everything to win the game.”

On Saka, he added: “[Bukayo] Saka is the one who can make a big difference in those moments, even though he is young.

“He’s been carrying the team very well this season. In the pressure moments, he plays like a kid [full of freedom] and in the games coming up, he has to show that. It’s not about age, it’s about talent. He has unbelievable talent and desire. He loves that club and I’m sure this is a player who can really push the team up.

“But this is the first time he has had that pressure. This is the money time now. This is when Michael Jordan made his money, when he made the difference. They would give him the ball when the pressure was on, they would look for the guy who could make the difference.

“This Arsenal team have Saka and this boy has a special talent.”