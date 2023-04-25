Mikel Arteta singles out two “key” players to help Arsenal in the title race

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has singled out experienced duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko as key for the Gunners in this important stage of the season.

Arteta’s side face a hugely challenging trip to take on Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium tomorrow night, and it’s at moments like this that the team will need experienced winners like Jesus and Zinchenko to step up.

The pair both moved from City to Arsenal in the summer, and they’ve performed well at the Emirates Stadium as this largely youthful side have emerged as surprise contenders for the Premier League title.

Injuries now look to have derailed Arsenal’s campaign slightly, but they’re not out of the race just yet, and so it’s not surprising to see Arteta calling on Jesus and Zinchenko to give the rest of the players the guidance they need to get through the City game and other difficult fixtures.

See below for Arteta’s comments on the duo…

?? "The experience is key." ? Mikel Arteta believes that Jesus & Zinchenko will be important in the match against Man City pic.twitter.com/JT5mlARC57 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) April 25, 2023

Arsenal have an awful recent record away at City, but tomorrow night will be an interesting chance to see how much Arteta’s team have really progressed this season.