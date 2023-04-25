Micah Richards says “frightening” Arsenal star doesn’t get enough credit

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has heaped praise onto Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli after his superb form for the club this season.

The young Brazilian attacker has played a key role in keeping Arsenal in the Premier League title race, contributing 15 goals and five assists in the league, and Richards says he can be a “frightening” player to watch with his pace and ability in transitional moments.

There are plenty of other players to praise in this Arsenal side, with Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard perhaps the two other outstanding members of Mikel Arteta’s squad, while summer signings Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko have also added a great deal to the team.

Richards, however, feels Martinelli can get a bit overlooked at times, and heaped huge praise on the 21-year-old on BBC 5 Live, as quoted by HITC.

“His pace is frightening. Everyone has talked about Saka and Odegaard, and the two defenders, Gabriel, Saliba, Ramsdale, but not that many people talk about Martinelli. In transition, he is frightening,” Richards said.

Martinelli could be the main man for Arsenal in their huge game away to Manchester City tomorrow night, in what may be their final chance to stay in the title race.