Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on Barcelona transfer links with Chelsea & Liverpool stars

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Barcelona’s summer transfer window plans, with Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemingly their top target up front.

The Gabon international has struggled at Stamford Bridge and it surely makes sense for him to move on at the end of this season, with Romano revealing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column that Barca prefer him over Liverpool’s Roberto Firmino as a potential backup striker signing.

Firmino will be out of contract this summer, so one imagines there’ll be plenty of interest in the Brazil international, though it seems he’s only been discussed internally by Barcelona so far.

Aubameyang has shone at the Nou Camp in the past, so makes sense as a reliable option to come in and give Xavi backup behind Robert Lewandowski as his main striker.

Still, unlike Firmino, Aubameyang will still be under contract, so it will depend on how much Chelsea ask for.

“Understand Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang remains on Barcelona’s list as a backup striker for next season. Auba will leave Chelsea and he would love to return to Barca. The deal hinges on Financial Fair Play,” Romano said.

“Brazilian youngster Vitor Roque has always been the favourite option but difficult due to high price tag.

“As already discussed, Roberto Firmino is not a concrete option for Barca, just one of the names considered internally, but I’m told nothing is advancing. It’s not concrete at all.

“Aubameyang is the favourite option but it’s not a priority, I mean not something to complete in April or May; it will depend on how much Chelsea will ask and also on Financial Fair Play.”