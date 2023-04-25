Chelsea rival Manchester United for star who’s played under Pochettino in the past

Paris Saint-Germain are open to offers for full-back Achraf Hakimi, Chelsea are said to be interested in the player but they also face competition from Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, the Ligue 1 outfit is planning on a big rebuild and would consider selling the Moroccan international if the right offer came in for him.

Interestingly, the Blues are in advanced talks when it comes to agreeing a deal for former Tottenham Hotspur and PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino, as per Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Hakimi played under Pochettino when both of them played for the Paris-based side. The 24-year-old featured 41 times for the Argentine, that tally would certainly go up if they both went to Stamford Bridge.

However, the competition they’ll face from Man United will certainly not make them easy opponent for his signature. Erik ten Hag’s side is in the market for a new right-back as per the same report, so targeting Hakimi makes a lot of sense as he could be a significant upgrade on Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

French pundit Romain Beddouk praised his form following the World Cup a couple of months ago and described him as ‘electric’ when talking on the ‘100% PSG, Le Billet’ podcast (via OneFootball).

With Chelsea still yet to appoint a new manager as of yet, it could well be a while before we truly know where the club’s standpoint is when it comes to their transfer policy this summer.