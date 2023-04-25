Dortmund monitoring €50m-rated Chelsea star as possible Bellingham replacement

This summer could be another record-breaking one in terms of Premier League transfer deals being done, and once Jude Bellingham’s plans are concrete and confirmed, that’s likely to trigger a knock-on effect at other clubs.

According to Transfersdotcom journalist, Jacque Talbot, writing on his official Twitter account, the England international wanted a transfer to Liverpool this summer.

Bellingham info – hear Liverpool had been chatting to Dortmund and Jude for ages. BVB want Jude to sign a new deal (his current one ends in 2025) but with an £80m release clause for next summer. Jude said he wanted Liverpool for this summer. — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) April 23, 2023

Whether that transfer comes to fruition or if he ends up elsewhere is likely to hinge on the fee that Dortmund require, and according to 90Min, that will be more then the €144m they received from Barcelona for Ousmane Dembele.

At that price some clubs may well baulk, despite Bellingham’s obvious talent, though it would appear that his current club are working on the basis that he will be leaving.

News #Gallagher: He’s on the list of #BVB confirmed. They are monitoring his situation. But nothing advanced at this stage. No concrete talks. His future at Chelsea is open. Understand he could really leave Chelsea in summer. Valuation of around €50m. #CFC @SkySportDE ??????? pic.twitter.com/58wiL4kqRs — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) April 24, 2023

Sky Sports Germany journalist, Florian Plettenburg, writing on his official Twitter account, has suggested that Dortmund have a genuine interest in Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, though nothing appears to be advanced at this stage.

At a reported €50m, Gallagher’s hire would still give Dortmund a huge amount of cash to play with and strengthen the team elsewhere.

The player shares many of the same player credentials as his more celebrated contemporary, so it’s understandable why the German giants may be sniffing around.

If the west Londoners do need to recoup some fees to stay within Financial Fair Play regulations, then receiving some monies in for Gallagher would at least be a start.