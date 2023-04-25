Fulham wants to sign S.L. Benfica full-back Alex Grimaldo who is available this summer on a free transfer as they look to improve their defensive options.

According to Sky Sports, the Cottagers see the player’s experience and performance from a stats perspective as two major assets that will add to the quality of their squad.

In the same report, they addressed previous interest in the 27-year-old from the likes of Serie A side Juventus and Grimaldo’s former club Barcelona.

In 28 league appearances, the Spaniard has provided a total of 10 assists this season. Furthermore, he’s close to racking up over 300 appearances for Benfica since making the switch towards the end of 2016.

With Fulham being focused on the stats side of their game for new recruits, it’s clear to see why Grimaldo is currently on their radar when you dissect his attacking output.

Should Marco Silva’s side be able to secure the player for free it would be a fantastic bit of business, he’s someone whose output is very strong from an attacking perspective and has played in a number of competitions including the Champions League and Europa League.