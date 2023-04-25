Manchester United are ready to try moving quickly for the transfer of Tottenham striker Harry Kane, who could cost as much as £100million.

The Red Devils are seen as the most serious suitors for Kane at the moment, according to CaughtOffside columnist Ben Jacobs, with the club well aware that it could be difficult negotiation wit Spurs.

The England international is a world class centre-forward and could be a game-changing signing for Man Utd, but the club are keen to avoid a long-drawn-out process.

United are already beginning to do their work on Kane, and they’re seen as more likely than Chelsea to win the race for the 29-year-old’s signature.

It seems Kane moving to Stamford Bridge can’t be ruled out, but Jacobs has explained that MUFC look to be in a stronger position and are already doing due diligence on the deal to avoid the saga dragging on.

“Manchester United are the most concrete English suitor for Kane and are currently doing their due diligence on any deal,” Jacobs said.

“Even if they get buy in on the player side, it’s still important to stress a deal could well be done by new owners, instead of under the Glazers, so there are a lot of moving parts. And Levy won’t make things easy – Manchester United know this from when they signed Dimitar Berbatov. And the price is expected to be around £100m if a deal is struck. This isn’t a new or raised number either. It’s really always been that high.

“Kane will also no doubt be linked to Chelsea if Pochettino joins, and there is certainly admiration for him amongst the Chelsea board. Who wouldn’t want a proven Premier League goalscorer – even from a London rival – if he becomes available on the market? But Kane to Chelsea is seen as unlikely (although not impossible!) at this stage, especially with Chelsea lacking Champions League football next season.

“And until Kane (and as importantly Levy) makes up his mind, it’s premature to predict the next step. This is why Manchester United are trying to move early, to understand the full picture and avoid a drawn-out saga.

“They will only move if they know they aren’t going to get messed about or used as leverage and are trying to understand this before the window opens.”