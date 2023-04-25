Huge blow for Chelsea as two major stars ruled out of remaining seven games of the season

It’s not been the best of seasons for Chelsea Football Club, and it’s still not over yet with news that two of their major stars have effectively been ruled out for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign.

Since Graham Potter was summarily dispensed with by owner, Todd Boehly, things seem to have gone from bad to worse for the west Londoners.

Frank Lampard was parachuted in no doubt in the hope that he would oversee a Champions League win over Real Madrid, but that particular two-legged fixture was over before the whistle blew at the end of the first leg.

The Blues haven’t fared much better under Lampard in the Premier League either and have yet to win under his stewardship second time around.

Injuries are what appeared to stop Potter from getting any sort of rhythm going with his squad during the early stages of his tenure, and that now threatens Chelsea’s climb up the table once more.

During his press conference ahead of the club’s next fixture against Brentford on Wednesday, Lampard admitted that the season is over for Mason Mount and Reece James.

“Reece James will be unavailable for the rest of the season, Mason Mount the same,” he said, quoted by BBC Sport.

“Reece had a hamstring injury in the midweek game. He got through it but then had a scan and he’s out.

“Mason has been carrying a pelvic injury for a while. It predates myself and he has been trying typically but he will have minor surgery, then a four-week recovery.”

Given the depth of Chelsea’s bloated squad, they should have the numbers to cover for both absences, but whether they have the quality is another question entirely.

Lampard will need to get some points on the board soon in order that Boehly doesn’t end the season with egg all over his face.