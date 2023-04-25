‘I’m ready’ – Tottenham managerial hopeful is up for the challenge and will ‘work relentlessly’

There’s certainly plenty of work that needs to be done at Tottenham Hotspur this summer in order to have the north London outfit challenging for the biggest prizes available in the 2023/24 season.

At this point, there isn’t a clear picture as to who will be leading the first team by then, and that can only play into the uncertainties which players and staff must be feeling.

However, one early front runner in the race for the managerial hot-seat appears ready and willing to answer Tottenham’s prayers. At least until the end of the season in any event.

According to FourFourTwo back at the end of March, Ryan Mason was a heavy favourite for the role.

The former Spurs star has filled in as caretaker once before, and he therefore has the trust and respect of the players already.

Though it isn’t clear if Mason is still in the running for the gig full-time, his standing with the first team is something that may play a part in Daniel Levy’s thinking when it comes to the time for him to make a firm decision.

After all, any other potential candidates will have to work on relationship building before a ball is kicked in earnest next season, and it’s not always a given that things will go well in that regard.

Levy will have to get his choice spot on after the debacle at Newcastle which resulted in the sacking of Cristian Stellini – who should never have been handed the first-team reins in the first place. That’s on the chairman.

Until such time as Levy is ready to make his final call, Mason will step in again, and he made his feelings about doing so perfectly clear on Twitter by posting a short message on Tuesday evening: