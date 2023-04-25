On loan Leeds United defender Diego Llorente was spotted crying after he injured himself during Atalanta’s game against Roma on Monday.

Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio reported that shortly after the game’s full-time whistle the Spanish centre-back pulled up holding his right thigh flexor and could not continue to walk on it.

Newspaper Calciomcercato then reported: “AS Roma in pieces towards Milan: Llorente in tears, anxiety for Dybala in the Atalanta v Roma game.”

Llorente joined Jose Mourinho’s Roma in January and although set to return to Elland Road at the end of the season, judging by these latest reports, it doesn’t sound like the Spaniard will be playing again before he heads back to Yorkshire.

During his short-term loan in Rome, Llorente, who has three years left on his deal with Leeds United, has featured in eight matches in all competitions.