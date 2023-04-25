‘I don’t understand’ – Micah Richards claims Leeds made a mistake signing player

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has criticised the signing of Georginio Rutter for Leeds United.

Rutter joined Leeds from Hoffenheim in January, and it initially looked like the Frenchman would be a strong addition to the squad at Elland Road.

It hasn’t really worked out, however, and Richards has questioned why they spent big money on Rutter when they’ve clearly not seen enough in him to play him on a regular basis.

“Rutter is the one for me though. He signed for a lot of money and he’s not even getting a kick,” the pundit said on BBC 5 Live.

“You sign a 21-year-old to almost stand in for or replace [Patrick] Bamford and he’s not played.

“When you talk about a plan, I do not understand what the plan was.

“Surely if you are spending that sort of money then you get someone ready-made or on loan to see you out to the end of the season and then you go again.

“If they go to the Championship, God knows how long it will take them to get back.”