Leeds United vs Leicester City confirmed lineups: Barnes and Bamford start

Leeds United and Leicester City will play in a hugely important Premier League clash at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Both sides sit deep inside the league’s bottom half with the Whites just point (29) above the Foxes, who sit one place above the drop zone.

With tonight’s loser likely to slip into the relegation spots once Everton, Nottingham Forest and Southampton play their matchday 33 fixtures later in the week, it goes without saying how significant Tuesday’s clash in Yorkshire is going to be in the race for survival.

Leeds come into tonight’s game winless in their last three outings, including a damaging 6-1 defeat against Liverpool.

And after winning just one of their last 10 league games, Leicester City’s form is equally as worrying.

Ahead of the blockbuster encounter, both sides have named their starting 11s which include Harvey Barnes coming in for Patson Daka and English striker Patrick Bamford leading the home team’s line.

