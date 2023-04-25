Liverpool have had scouts watching Croatian defender Luka Vuskovic who is being targeted by many clubs ahead of the summer window.

This is per the Daily Mail, who say that the Reds are one of a few English teams scouting Vuskovic, who only just turned 16 in February.

The central defender has already made his debut for Hajduk Split’s first team and his impressive performances have led to many teams having their interest peaked.

With Liverpool expected to part ways with Joel Matip this summer, Vuskovic could be seen as the long-term replacement for the Cameroonian, the Croatian having a value of £12million according to the report.

Standing at 6ft 4in, there are no concerns over Vuskovic’s height at such a young age, with Split expecting their player to garner further interest once the transfer window opens.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Newcastle have also enquired about the player, who has five appearances for his team’s senior side this season.