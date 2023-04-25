Chelsea and Newcastle United reportedly look to have registered an interest in joining the race for the potential transfer of Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina international has had a superb season, putting in a series of impressive displays in the Premier League, as well as at the 2022 World Cup, where he picked up a winners’ medal for his efforts in Qatar.

It now seems clear that Mac Allister has what it takes to play for a top club, and it seems there is no shortage of interest.

According to 90min, the likes of Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester United and City are looking at Mac Allister, but Chelsea and Newcastle have also registered an interest.

For Chelsea, the signing of Mac Allister could be ideal to help replace Mason Mount, who is facing an uncertain future as he approaches the final year of his contract.

Newcastle, meanwhile, could be preparing for Champions League football next season, so will undoubtedly be keen to bring in a proven player like this to help continue the success of their project under Eddie Howe and their new owners.