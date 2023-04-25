Man City star with same agent as Xavi desperate for summer switch to Barcelona

Despite Manchester City potentially being on the verge of an historic treble, one player from Pep Guardiola’s current side is looking to move to one of his manager’s old teams, FC Barcelona.

If Arsenal can be beaten on Wednesday night, it would put City in the box seat for the Premier League title, given that they would still have a game in hand on the Gunners and the chance to overhaul them by a point with only a few games then left to play.

They’re already in the FA Cup final against cross city rivals, Man United, and Harry Maguire up against Erling Haaland isn’t a prospect many Red Devils fans would surely wish to contemplate.

Assuming they can overcome Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final, the treble would be on if Guardiola has guided his side to victory in the other two competitions.

However, it seems as if Aymeric Laporte can’t wait to get away and, according to Relevo, he wants a Barcelona switch, and only a move to the Catalans at this stage interests him.

He’s even switched agents to the same man, Arturo Canales, that represents Barca’s coach Xavi, according to the Spanish outlet.

Whether that will make a difference in negotiations remains to be seen, though if he’s unable to secure his dream move, the likelihood is he will still move on from the Etihad Stadium.

Relevo suggest there’s an outside chance of a return to former employers, Athletic Club, if no other suitable destinations are found.