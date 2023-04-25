(Video) Man United 2023-24 home kit leaked online

Manchester United’s home kit for next season has been leaked online.
The Red Devils, famous for their traditional blood-red coloured home kit, will wear their iconic strip again next season with a few added features.
As seen in a leaked video which has recently appeared online, Erik Ten Hag’s United, who are sponsored by sports giants Adidas and Team Viewer, will wear their familiar red kit but with a new black trim and a V-neck collar.
Check it out below.
🚨🎥| Leaked video of Manchester United kit for the 2023/2024 season.pic.twitter.com/XC3ODZX1T2
— Man United Latest (@TheUtdLatest) April 25, 2023