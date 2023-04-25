Exclusive: Man Utd not yet in advanced talks over striker transfer but €100m could change club’s mind

Manchester United are not yet in advanced talks over the potential transfer of Eintracht Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani, with his club hoping to keep him for a little while longer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column.

Kolo Muani has shone in the Bundesliga and makes sense as someone being linked with Man Utd, but Romano insists it would take a fee in the region of €100million to change Eintracht’s mind about keeping him this summer.

“Eintracht won’t accept normal fee for Kolo Muani,” the transfer news expert said.

“They still hope to keep him until Euro 2024 and sell him after that competition; but fee close to €100m could help to change their mind.

“Nothing is advanced with Man United at this stage; their investment on new striker will be clear later this summer.”

It remains to be seen if the Red Devils will come up with that kind of money for Kolo Muani or if they decide to look at alternatives who may be cheaper.

It’s clear, however, that United need to invest in a top centre-forward this summer, with Erik ten Hag’s side currently overly reliant on Marcus Rashford to be their main goal-scorer from a wide-left role.

Cristiano Ronaldo surely needs replacing, and loan signing Wout Weghorst does not look up to the job, so someone like Kolo Muani would be ideal as a more long term solution in that area of the pitch.