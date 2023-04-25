Man United willing to give Harry Kane £100k p/w pay rise to tempt Tottenham star

After the shocking debacle that was Tottenham Hotspur’s first 20 minutes against Newcastle United at the weekend Harry Kane surely won’t be blamed if he really wants to force through a move to pastures new this summer, and it’s come to light that Man United will offer him an uplift of £100k on his weekly salary to tempt the star into signing on at Old Trafford.

The striker has kept his cards close to his chest regarding a move away from White Hart Lane, perhaps remembering what happened when he tried to engineer a move to Man City only for Daniel Levy to refuse to negotiate.

Stuck in a long contract, Kane was powerless to do anything about it, but with only a year left of his deal at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, he has much more leverage with Levy than before.

Can the Spurs chairman really risk Kane walking away for nothing in a year’s time, when he could, potentially, get north of £100m for him now per The Times (subscription required).

According to The Sun, Man United would put Kane on the same wages that they’re hoping to get Marcus Rashford to agreed to: £300k per week.

Currently on £200k per week at Tottenham, the financial pull will be hard to turn down, as well as the fact that Kane would be far more likely to win trophies at Man United than if he stays put – for whatever reason – in north London.

No one can claim either that Kane hasn’t given his all for his current employers since the move to City broke down.

He’s since gone on to become the club’s record scorer, is a wonderful ambassador and captain, and deserves to be remembered as such.