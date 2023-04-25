Neil Warnock has said that he would rather take his Huddersfield team’s defence over Tottenham’s after their 6-1 loss to Newcastle on Sunday.

Warnock made the claim on Talksport Breakfast this morning, two days after Spurs were embarrassed by the Magpies at St. James’ Park, finding themselves 5-0 down after 21 minutes, before going on to lose 6-1.

Speaking to Ally McCoist and Laura Woods, Warnock said that nobody saw the result coming.

“Listening to the show this morning, you couldn’t predict Tottenham going five down after 20 minutes.”

The 74-year old Terriers boss then said he asked himself the question of whether he would have any of the Spurs defenders in his team.

“I thought to myself, would I have any of Tottenham’s back four playing for me? I rather have Huddersfield’s, to be honest!

“If I was in that position, at 3-0 down I would have gone home – that would never happen in my team, though.”

???????: “I’d rather have Huddersfield’s back four than Tottenham’s, right now!” ? ?????: “What would you’d done differently?” ???????: “I would have gone home!”@WarnockOfficial reviews #THFC’s 6-1 thrashing to #NUFC in classic fashion. ? pic.twitter.com/1SIWk6Cd2l — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 25, 2023

In typical Warnock fashion, he got the Talksport studio cracking up, before ending by saying that he wouldn’t be jealous of anybody taking the Spurs job next after Cristian Stellini was dismissed yesterday.

“That Tottenham dressing room must be gutted, but I wouldn’t envy anyone coming in. If Pochettino’s got any sense, he’d go to Chelsea because all they need is a striker.”

A rough few days for Tottenham, and they’ll be looking to put things right when they face Manchester United at home on Thursday evening.