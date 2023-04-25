Pundit claims Liverpool £120k-a-week man would love to join West Ham for one reason

It’s set to be an intriguing summer in terms of the transfer window for Liverpool, as Jurgen Klopp looks to rebuild his squad so that they’re back challenging for all of the top honours next season.

One of the key areas that needs strengthening is in midfield, with The Athletic (subscription required) reporting that the Reds will offload at least three players in Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The latter would be well suited to a move back down south according to one pundit.

Former West Ham star, Frank McAvennie was speaking to West Ham Zone, and he didn’t rule out the former Arsenal man heading to the London Stadium for the 2023/24 campaign.

“Yeah I think he’s a good player, but you’ve got to play regularly,” he said.

“If he gets a run of half a dozen games then you’d see the real Oxlade-Chamberlain because he’s a good player. Would he go? I think there’d be offers for him that’s for sure because he’s a good player.

“Would he come to West Ham? Of course he would because it’s London and he’d love that. I think he’d be a good fit. He’s a decent player.”

It isn’t clear at this stage if the east Londoners could match his reported Liverpool salary of £120,000 per week – per Spotrac – but given that he will be available on a free transfer, that may make a deal much easier to construct.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Luis Sinisterra heads Leeds into a priceless lead against Leicester Man City defender missing from pre-Arsenal training photos Explosive 26-year-old Newcastle star likely to be sacrificed in Howe reshuffle

At 29 years of age, Oxlade-Chamberlain still has a few years of football left in him, however, he will need to significantly improve upon his record this season of just 13 appearances and one goal, via WhoScored.

Injuries have played their part this season with transfermarkt noting that the player has missed 14 games with a hamstring problem, but the fact that he still hasn’t been called upon on a regular basis evidences how far he’s fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.