West Ham United are reportedly in a transfer battle with Arsenal for Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.

The Nigeria international has shone in La Liga and it looks like there will be plenty of interest in him this summer, with some talk in Spain of Real Madrid trying to snap him up.

Still, it also looks like there is significant interest in bringing Chukwueze to London, with West Ham among te leading contenders to sign him for around £36million.

It remains to be seen what Chukwueze will prioritise, but it could be smart for him to try his luck at the London Stadium in order to guarantee himself more chances of first-team football.

That would surely be much harder to come by at the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid, and it could end up stalling his promising career.