West Ham set for transfer battle with Arsenal for £36million La Liga forward

Arsenal FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham United are reportedly in a transfer battle with Arsenal for Villarreal forward Samuel Chukwueze.

The Nigeria international has shone in La Liga and it looks like there will be plenty of interest in him this summer, with some talk in Spain of Real Madrid trying to snap him up.

Still, it also looks like there is significant interest in bringing Chukwueze to London, with West Ham among te leading contenders to sign him for around £36million.

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United have 31-year old superstar on their transfer wishlist
Even this “significant” signing won’t deliver Manchester United the title, claims pundit
Exclusive: Arsenal trio contract latest, €100m star’s Man Utd links & more – Fabrizio Romano

It remains to be seen what Chukwueze will prioritise, but it could be smart for him to try his luck at the London Stadium in order to guarantee himself more chances of first-team football.

That would surely be much harder to come by at the likes of Arsenal and Real Madrid, and it could end up stalling his promising career.

More Stories Samuel Chukwueze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.