Sky Sports commentator Don Goodman has given his verdict on the Tottenham Hotspur links to Burnley manager Vincent Kompany.

The ex-Manchester City captain has done a ‘remarkable’ job in the words of Goodman with the Championship outfit and has secured their promotion back to the Premier League following relegation last season.

Kompany has played down recent talk of his links to Spurs and has his full focus on the Clarets when speaking in a press conference a couple of weeks ago.

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Goodman said that he understood why the Belgian would consider the Tottenham job. However, he questions whether it would be too big of a step up too soon.

He stated, “I can really genuinely understand why clubs are looking at him because what he has done at Burnley is quite remarkable and you look at particularly the jobs at Spurs and Chelsea. They are going to need a massive massive overhaul. He’s just done that at Burnley literally 20 players out, 19 players in something like that.

“So for him to be able to put that together and mould it into what he wanted, which was a completely different style to Sean Dyche. It’s been quite remarkable actually.

“When the likes of Chelsea, Spurs, if those rumours are to be true when they come calling, then he wouldn’t be human if he didn’t think you know, there are great opportunities, but he has to weigh up the balance.

“We’ve seen the likes of Steven Gerrard and even Frank Lampard. Maybe people have said they’ve gone in at the very highest level a fraction too soon. I just wonder whether that would apply to Vincent [Kompany] and whether you’d be better off staying at Burnley for another year.”

The Burnley job is only his second job in charge of a club, so in our view taking on a job such as Spurs would be a big ask and a massive step up.

Tottenham’s next manager should be someone that they trust to get them a top-four finish next and hiring a with so little experience is probably not the best choice for them to achieve that goal.