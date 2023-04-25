Mauricio Pochettino has been described as a potential ‘excellent appointment’ for Chelsea by TalkSport journalist Alex Crook.

Last night The Telegraph claimed that the former Tottenham Hotspur boss is on the verge of becoming the man in charge at Stamford Bridge.

Since he was sacked by Spurs back in November 2019, the Argentine has managed just one club. He took charge of Paris Saint Germain in January 2021 but hasn’t had a managerial job since May 2022 after he was dismissed by PSG.

Speaking live on TalkSport, Crook raved about Pochettino’s managerial CV and believes he will succeed as manager of the Blues.

He stated, “I think this is an excellent appointment for Chelsea.

“You look at that Southampton team that he had.

“It’s taken Luke Shaw a long time to get back to the levels of Manchester United, that he achieved under Pochettino, there’s players like Morgan Schneiderlin who never managed to get back to those levels. He got Ricky Lambert an England cap, just ask Rickie Lambert what he thinks Pochettino.

“You get to Tottenham. Danny Rose, who hasn’t got a club at the moment was sensational under Mauricio Pochettino, Deli Alli,

“He’s not been the same player since he stopped playing under Pochettino. He is a brilliant training ground coach.”

Another example of the connection that the 51-year-old’s ability to build strong relationships that makes a player hit their potential is Harry Kane.

Pochettino played Kane on 242 occasions when in charge of Tottenham, only Christian Eriksen had more appearances in a Spurs shirt under the Argentine.

The England captain has said in the past that he had a ‘great relationship’ with the Chelsea-linked boss, describing him as a ‘great person’ and a ‘great friend’ as quoted by The Evening Standard.

Taking charge of Chelsea will certainly be a great test of Pochettino’s resolve, the West London-based outfit are currently floundering in mid-table. You’d expect that the club’s aspirations are to get themselves back into contention for European football and fight for domestic trophies.